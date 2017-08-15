Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Named To Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final

U16A Manager Tony O’Donovan has named his starting 15 for the All Ireland Semifinal against Cork in the Ragg on this Wednesday 16th Aug at 7:00 PM

The Galway team line out as follows:

1. Nessa Kelly Athenry

2. Sarah McCartin Craughwell

3. Alanah Kelly Portumna

4. Joanne Daly Sarsfields

5. Shannon Keady. Oranmore-Maree

6. Muireann Faherty Ballinderreen

7. Rachel Burke. St Colemans

8. Niamh Horan Killimor (Captain)

9. Teegan Canning. Mullagh

10.Niamh Niland Clarinbridge

11.Rachel Murray. Sarsfields

12 Kate Moran. Athenry

13. Niamh Mc Peake. Liam Mellows

14. Aoife Níc Dhonnacha Cois Fharraige

15. Chloe Quinn Reilly. Kiltomer