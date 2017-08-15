15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Under 16 Camogie Team Named To Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
August 15, 2017

Time posted: 2:22 pm

U16A Manager Tony O’Donovan has named his starting 15 for the All Ireland Semifinal against Cork in the Ragg on this Wednesday 16th Aug at 7:00 PM

The Galway team line out as follows:

1. Nessa Kelly Athenry
2. Sarah McCartin Craughwell
3. Alanah Kelly Portumna
4. Joanne Daly Sarsfields
5. Shannon Keady. Oranmore-Maree
6. Muireann Faherty Ballinderreen
7. Rachel Burke. St Colemans
8. Niamh Horan Killimor (Captain)
9. Teegan Canning. Mullagh
10.Niamh Niland Clarinbridge
11.Rachel Murray. Sarsfields
12 Kate Moran. Athenry
13. Niamh Mc Peake. Liam Mellows
14. Aoife Níc Dhonnacha Cois Fharraige
15. Chloe Quinn Reilly. Kiltomer

