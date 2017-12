Galway Bay fm newsroom – For the past few months children from 3rd through to 6th class at Scoil San Phroinsias in Tirellan have have been knitting away to cover their manger and crib in wool. On FYI Galway from 5 you can hear how they got on. The woollen nativity is on built on wheels and the school hopes to show off its work around the town over the next few weeks. Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 for more details on how they produced this Christmas display.

