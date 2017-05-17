15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gaeltacht Minister urged to clarify plans for Inishbofin and Cleggan airstrips

By GBFM News
May 17, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway West TD Sean Kyne is being urged to clarify plans for the airstrips at Inishbofin and Cleggan.

The airstrips were developed and completed in 2009 with government funding with the original objective of scheduled air services to Inishbofin.

A public consultation process began earlier this year with submissions being sought until this Friday on suggestions for the future use of the sites.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says it’s essential that the airstrips are retained as airfields so that connectivity is not lost.

He’s also calling on the Minister to ensure any future agreement would allow for the continued use of the sites as landing pads for the coastguard.

