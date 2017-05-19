15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gaeltacht Minister officially opens high-spec care facility in Castlegar

By GBFM News
May 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne is this afternoon opening a new high-spec care facility in Castlegar.

The 4.6 million euro Caiseal Geal Teach Altranais residential care centre has been built on the site of the former nursing home run by Joe and Aideen Stanley.

The new care centre has space for 42 residents and will create up to 36 jobs.

Galway hurler Joe Connolly is attending the opening this afternoon, and parish priest Canon Michael Reilly will bless the centre during the event.

