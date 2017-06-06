Gaeltacht Minister to meet Aran Islanders over ferry services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs, Seán Kyne is meeting with representatives on the Aran Islands today to discuss ferry services.

Minister Kyne will meet with the co-operatives on Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr, when he visits the three islands today.

The meetings will give an opportunity for islanders to set out their views and needs in terms of ferry services including both passenger and cargo services.

A Public Service Obligation contract is currently in place for Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr which will expire at the end of this year.

There is currently no PSO contract for Inis Mór.