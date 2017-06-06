15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Gaeltacht Minister to meet Aran Islanders over ferry services

By GBFM News
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs, Seán Kyne is meeting with representatives on the Aran Islands today to discuss ferry services.

Minister Kyne will meet with the co-operatives on Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr, when he visits the three islands today.

The meetings will give an opportunity for islanders to set out their views and needs in terms of ferry services including both passenger and cargo services.

A Public Service Obligation contract is currently in place for Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr which will expire at the end of this year.

There is currently no PSO contract for Inis Mór.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Community Games Results
June 6, 2017
Galway Muslim community terrified after attack on city mosque
June 6, 2017
Discovery of Inverin man’s body in Salthill not thought to be suspicious
June 6, 2017
Traveller families protest against eviction from Cúl Trá halting site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2017
Galway Community Games Results
June 6, 2017
Outstanding Performances By Galway Showjumper at Mullingar Two Star Event
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK