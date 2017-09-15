Gaeltacht Minister to launch youth plan in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government Chief Whip will launch a new plan on the delivery of services in Gaeltacht areas – including those in Galway – in Carna next Monday.

It outlines the services required by young people in Gaeltacht areas such as Connemara and how to deliver them.

Muintearas Teo and Údarás na Gaeltachta wrote the plan which highlights health, education, transport, and the Irish language.

Junior Minister with responsibility for the Gaeltacht Joe McHugh will launch the strategy at 11am on Monday.

Youth Officer of Muintearas Teo – Barry Ó Coisdealbha – says a lot of research for the plan was done in the Galway Gaeltacht.