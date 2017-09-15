15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Gaeltacht Minister to launch youth plan in Connemara

By GBFM News
September 15, 2017

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government Chief Whip will launch a new plan on the delivery of services in Gaeltacht areas – including those in Galway – in Carna next Monday.

It outlines the services required by young people in Gaeltacht areas such as Connemara and how to deliver them.

Muintearas Teo and Údarás na Gaeltachta wrote the plan which highlights health, education, transport, and the Irish language.

Junior Minister with responsibility for the Gaeltacht Joe McHugh will launch the strategy at 11am on Monday.

Youth Officer of Muintearas Teo – Barry Ó Coisdealbha – says a lot of research for the plan was done in the Galway Gaeltacht.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GALWAY TO HOST STAGE TEN OF THE 1st ANNUAL WILD ATLANTIC WAY CYCLE SPORTIF
GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland
September 15, 2017
Call for immediate re-development of Galway Port
September 15, 2017
30 city parking meters to be upgraded by Christmas
September 15, 2017
Education Minister to officially open new school for Colaiste na Coiribe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
GAA / GPA Announce PwC Ireland as the New Sponsor for All-Star and Player of the Month Awards
September 15, 2017
GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK