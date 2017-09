Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh is in Connemara to launch a national youth plan for Gaeltacht areas around now.

The Minister, who is also the Government Chief Whip, is launching the report at Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara in Carna.

It outlines the services needed by young people in Gaeltacht areas such as Connemara and Claregalway.

The plan was compiled by Muintearas Teo and Údarás na Gaeltachta.