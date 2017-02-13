15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

school-books-desk-news2

Gaelscoil Dara Renmore and Eglish NS Ballinasloe added to DEIS plan

By GBFM News
February 13, 2017

Time posted: 6:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 2 Galway schools are among the 79 nationwide to be added to the disadvantaged areas programme known as DEIS

Both are primary schools – Gaelscoil Dara in Renmore and Eglish NS in Ballinasloe

The Education Minister says more funding will be provided to DEIS schools under the new plan announced last evening

It sets out new targets to improve literacy and numeracy, improve school completion rates, and to improve progression to further and higher education

Over 100 primary and post-primary schools are expected to get additional resources and supports

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mayor of Galway heckled at City Hall as he accepts petition to end the housing crisis
IMG_0854
February 13, 2017
Mayor of Galway heckled at City Hall as he accepts petition to end the housing crisis
IMG_0856
February 13, 2017
Protestors gather outside City Hall in call to address housing crisis
gbfm-news-portiuncla-hospital
February 13, 2017
Woman who died in crash near Portumna named locally

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
RumbleinMaree_A4poster-page-001
February 13, 2017
Oranmore/Maree’s Footballers And Hurlers To Challenge Each Other – In The Ring!
WCW logo 1
February 13, 2017
West Coast Wheelers To Hold Information Evening This Thursday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK