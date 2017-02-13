Gaelscoil Dara Renmore and Eglish NS Ballinasloe added to DEIS plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 2 Galway schools are among the 79 nationwide to be added to the disadvantaged areas programme known as DEIS

Both are primary schools – Gaelscoil Dara in Renmore and Eglish NS in Ballinasloe

The Education Minister says more funding will be provided to DEIS schools under the new plan announced last evening

It sets out new targets to improve literacy and numeracy, improve school completion rates, and to improve progression to further and higher education

Over 100 primary and post-primary schools are expected to get additional resources and supports