Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen has beaten Azerbaijan’s Nijat Hasanov at the European Youth Championships in Turkey in the last hour. Dossen, who won a World Youth Bronze Medal, won by a unanimous decision over last year’s European Youth Champion and will face England’s current Commonwealth Youth champion Mark Dickenson on Friday for a place in the 69kg final. Paddy Donovan and Jordan Myers are in quarter-final action tomorrow.
Gabriel Dossen Guarenteed At Least Bronze At European Youth Championships
By Sport GBFM
October 24, 2017
Time posted: 2:59 pm
SHARE