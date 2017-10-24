15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gabriel Dossen Guarenteed At Least Bronze At European Youth Championships

October 24, 2017

Olympic Boxing Club’s Gabriel Dossen has beaten Azerbaijan’s Nijat Hasanov at the European Youth Championships in Turkey in the last hour.  Dossen, who won a World Youth Bronze Medal, won by a unanimous decision over last year’s European Youth Champion and will face England’s current Commonwealth Youth champion Mark Dickenson on Friday for a place in the 69kg final. Paddy Donovan and Jordan Myers are in quarter-final action tomorrow.

