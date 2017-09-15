GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland

The President of the GAA is appealing to supporters travelling to the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park to get there safe and return safe. The calls come following a week of carnage on the roads when six people lost their lives in three separate collisions.

In a joint road safety appeal issued by Chief Executives and Road Safety Officers in Dublin and Mayo, and supported by the Gaelic Athletic

Association and the Road Safety Authority, GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “All-Ireland weekends are amongst the most memorable in our calendar and we all look forward to them immensely. However, with so mmany people in transit – making both long and short journeys – it’s important that we drive with care and exercise caution. We all want to see two great games of football but we also want to see everyone return home safely, win, lose or draw and I laud all involved in trying to communicate this message out to as many people as possible.”

As Managers of the Dublin and Mayo teams announce their plans and changes for Sunday’s game, supporters travelling to the game at Croke Park are also being asked to plan ahead and make changes to their own driving behaviour to ensure a safer journey for everyone in a cam

Declan Keogh, Road Safety Officer, South Dublin County Council said ‘This is another opportunity to remind GAA fans about their road safety responsibilities, regardless of how near or far they are to or from the venue. Fans should ensure the enjoyment of the game isn’t followed by tragedy on the road’.

Speeding traffic is a prime concern in many communities and motorists are urged to think about their speed and how it might affect others as they pass through towns and villages along the way.

Noel Gibbons Road Safety Officer, Mayo County Council said, ‘We want all road users to change their behaviours and make these changes part of their lives in the future, which will save lives and reduce serious injuries on our roads’.