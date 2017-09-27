GAA Legend To Shave His Moustache in Aid of Tony Keady Fund

Former All Ireland winner and Galway legend, Gerry McInerney, is set to shave off his moustache for the 1st time in his adult life in order to raise funds for the memorial family fund of his friend and teammate, Tony Keady.

Gerry, who is renowned for both his facial hair and hurling talent, will be shorn by legendary Roscommon barber and passionate Rossie fan, Paddy Joe Burke, at the Galway Plaza on Monday morning, October 1st from 8am and the entire thing will be broadcast live on Ireland AM. The 2 lads will be joined by Ireland AM presenters, Alan Hughes and Aidan Cooney as well as members of the victorious Galway hurling squad and the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Members of the public are welcome to join them on the day.

The event is aimed at raising funds for the Tony Keady Family Fund and donations can be made via the funds website https://www.gofundme.com/tony-keady-family-fund.

Tony died suddenly a few days after attending the All Ireland Semi-Final between Galway and Tipperary in August of this year. He was a pivotal member of the victorious Galway senior hurling teams that claimed All-Ireland titles in 1987 and 88. Throughout these years, Gerry played alongside Tony Keady and Pete Finnerty in what was one of the best the best half-back lines ever to take to the field.