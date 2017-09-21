GAA to launch Fun & Run Programme as part of Culture Night

As part of the GAA’s contribution to culture night, a special event will take place tomorrow evening (Friday) at Trinity College Cricket Grounds in Dublin at 6pm to launch plans to run a nationwide GAA Fun & Run Programme.

GAA Fun & Run is a specially designed programme which focuses upon the integration and inclusion of people with disabilities in Gaelic games, while also giving participants the opportunity to take part in 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity.

The feedback from teachers in mainstream, special needs schools and clubs over the last 12 months has been phenomenal during the testing phase and they are delighted with a game that caters for all.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail will launch the programme while Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD and GAA Director of Games Development and Research Pat Daly will also be in attendance.

Uachtarán Ó Fearghail said: “Being at the heart of our communities is a corner stone of what the GAA is about. There is no better way to do that than to be as inclusive and as welcoming as you can be.

“This GAA Fun & Run initiative is about making our great games accessible and enjoyable to more people than ever before and that is something hugely positive.”

GAA Fun & Run is a team-based game that can be played by people of all ages, genders and abilities and regardless of whether a person has a physical or intellectual disability.

The game encompasses a range of fundamental skills that exist in Gaelic football, Hurling, Rounders and Handball – but the Rules have been modified to adapt these skills to suit the individual involved.

One by one, players on the striking team – using hurley, foot or hand – bat the ball off an adjustable tee holder into a designated fielding area. Each player on the striking team attempts to complete one full rotation of all 12 bases (1 Fun Run). Meanwhile all players on the fielding team must play the ball before returning the ball into a bin and preventing the Fun Run. The team with the most ‘Fun Runs’ wins.