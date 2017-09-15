GAA / GPA Announce PwC Ireland as the New Sponsor for All-Star and Player of the Month Awards

Awards’ programme to be renamed the PwC All-Stars

PwC Ireland and the GAA / GPA are delighted to announce that PwC will become the new title sponsor of the All-Star Awards programme. The partnership, a significant investment, is a four-year deal and includes exclusive branding rights of the Awards which will see the official name of the Awards move to The PwC All-Stars.

The partnership strengthens PwC’s support for Irish sport, celebrating excellence and recognising individual talent and will form a part of the professional services firm’s sponsorship portfolio.

The sponsorship encompasses the PwC All-Star awards ceremony which this year will take place in the Convention Centre, Dublin on Friday, 3rd November and the Player of the Month Awards from April to September for both footballers and hurlers which will now be called The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month.

As part of this sponsorship PwC will support the GAA and GPA in the development of the All- Stars by extending its expertise in consultancy – this activity will include technical and digital activation of the sponsorship.

Speaking at the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “We are delighted to announce our continued support of Gaelic games and, in particular, the recognition of young Irish talent. Developing talent and supporting others to grow and work in ways that bring out their best is paramount to the future success of our business.

“At PwC we want our people to fulfil their maximum potential and ‘being the best that you can be’ is very much at the core of our how we run our business and so we see the PwC All-Stars as a natural fit for us.

“We are proud to have several GAA players, including All-Stars Liam Rushe, Michael Quinlivan, Mattie Donnelly and Cian O’Sullivan come through our graduate programme to develop successful careers with PwC.

“We are very excited to come on board and look forward to celebrating the contribution of both the hurlers and footballers to the 2017 season at the All-Stars banquet in November.”

Speaking on behalf of the GAA, Commercial Director Peter McKenna added: “The GAA GPA All-Stars is an award without equal. Since 1971 it has been synonymous with excellence that stands the test of time. Year on year, the list of recipients and indeed nominees reads like a who’s who of the footballers and hurlers who have defined and inspired their generation in equal measure.

“It is an accolade that holds a special place in the hearts and minds of our supports and an intrinsic place in the GAA calendar.

“We are delighted that a company of the status of PwC is to partner with the GAA and the GPA in adding even further to the All-Star reputation.”

GPA Chief Executive Dermot Earley said: “We’re delighted that PwC have strengthened their bond with the GAA and the GPA by investing in our flagship All-Star awards event for the next four years and we look forward to continuing our great partnership with them.

“Given their involvement with the GPA and their employment of a number of inter-county players, the All-Star awards and PwC are a great match. This is the highest profile event for our inter-county players and being an All-Star is a huge honour so it’s only fitting that our sponsors reflect the scale of that distinction.”

The PwC All-Star Awards will be presented at a Gala Event at the Convention Centre Dublin on November 3, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ television. This year’s tour, involving the 2016 and 2017 hurling selections, will visit Singapore in December.