All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary will face a trip to Clare in this year’s All Ireland quarter-finals, while Wexford will host Waterford after the championship draws were made this morning. The two winners will join Galway and Cork in the All Ireland semi finals.

In the football qualifiers, Round 3B draw Tipperary will entertain Armagh and Monaghan travel to Carlow.

The hurling quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 22-23 July, while the football qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 15-16 July.

The venues, dates and times for the fixtures have yet to be decided.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers 3B draw (15-16 July)

Tipperary v Armagh

Carlow Monaghan

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final draw (22-23 July)

Clare v Tipperary

Wexford v Waterford