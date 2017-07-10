In the football qualifiers, Round 3B draw Tipperary will entertain Armagh and Monaghan travel to Carlow.
The hurling quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 22-23 July, while the football qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 15-16 July.
The venues, dates and times for the fixtures have yet to be decided.
All-Ireland SFC qualifiers 3B draw (15-16 July)
Tipperary v Armagh
Carlow Monaghan
All-Ireland SHC quarter-final draw (22-23 July)
Clare v Tipperary
Wexford v Waterford