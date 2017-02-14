15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Season Ticket

GAA crackdown on Season Ticket ‘abuse’

By Sport GBFM
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 9:21 am

The GAA ticket office has warned its season ticket holders that they will have their passes suspended if they are found to ‘abuse’ the system in any way.

An email from the Croke Park arrived in the email inbox of season ticket holders this morning outlining ways in which ticket office staff have discovered the scheme being abused over the first two weekends of the Allianz Leagues.

A season ticket entitles the holder access to their county’s league games in either football or hurling, along with the first championship game and a guarantee of an All-Ireland final ticket if their county makes the September showpiece as long as the holder has a 60 per cent attendance record.

County Boards have reported that supporters are asking for multiple season passes to be scanned at games in an attempt to falsify the attendance record of holders who did not turn up. Also Croke Park staff have witnessed supporters scanning one pass then leaving the venue to try and scan a second pass, as well as adults trying the gain entry with U16 passes.

In the email this morning the GAA informs its season ticket holders: “we have issued a directive to all county boards to note the details of any season ticket which are abused in this manner. If a GAA season ticket within an account is found to be used in any of the aforementioned ways, we will have no option but to cancel all season tickets within that account.”

Sport
February 14, 2017
February 14, 2017
February 13, 2017
February 14, 2017
February 14, 2017
