The Home Run

GAA Confirm Sylane, Liam Mellows and Corofin’s All-Ireland Club Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
December 14, 2017

Time posted: 2:28 pm

The GAA have confirmed the All-Ireland Junior and Senior Club Hurling Semi-Finals along with the re-fixture of Corofin’s All-Ireland Club Quarter Final with Fulham Irish or London.

The first Galway team involved will be Sylane whose All-Ireland Junior Hurling Club Semi-Final with St Mogues Fethard will be played on Saturday the 20th of January in Parnell Park Dublin and will throw in at 3pm.

Corofin will have to travel to London again for their All-Ireland Club Quarter Final with Fulham Irish as it has been confirmed that that game will take place in McGovern Park Ruislip on Sunday January the 21st throwing in at 1pm.

The All-Ireland Senior Club Football Semi-Final between Corofin/Fulham Irish and the Leinster Senior Champions will be played on the 17th of February.

The GAA Have also confirmed that Michael Glavey’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Semi-Final with Kilanerin from Wexford will also be played that day in O’Connor Park in Tullamore throwing in at 2pm.

Finally, Liam Mellows All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Semi-Final with Cuala from Dublin has been fixed for the 10th of February in Semple Stadium and will throw in at 4pm with the other Semi-Final between Na Piarsaigh and Slaughtneil throwing in at 2pm in Parnell Park.

Up Coming Fixtures

20.01.2018 (Sat)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Final

Parnell Park, Dublin

15:00

Sylane v St Mogue’s Fethard

 

21.01.2018 (Sun)

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final

McGovern Park, Ruislip

13:00

Fulham Irish v Corofin

10.02.2018 (Sat)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals

Semple Stadium, Thurles

16:00

Liam Mellows v Cuala

