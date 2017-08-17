GAA Confirm Match Officials For All-Ireland Hurling Finals

The GAA has confirmed the referees and match officials for the 2017 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior and Minor Championship finals on September 3rd with Fergal Horgan appointed to referee the Senior final.

The Tipperary man will take charge of the contest between Galway and Waterford, while Sean Cleere of Kilkenny will officiate in the Electric Ireland Minor game between Galway and Cork.

This will be Fergal’s first senior assignment. The Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman has refereed the All-Ireland Minor Hurling final in 2014, All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling final in 2015 and All-Ireland Senior Club Final in 2017.

Matches on Fergal’s CV in 2017 include Munster Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, Leinster Senior Hurling Semi-Final involving Wexford and Kilkenny, the

Quarter-Final clash between Kilkenny and Waterford, as well as the Senior Club Final on the 17th March between Cuala and Ballyea.

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee with Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) as the other linesman and the sideline official will be Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

Fergal’s umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) Paul Ryan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw (all Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Sean Cleere, who will be officiating the Minor match, is a member of the O’Loughlin Gaels club in Kilkenny. In 2017Seanhas already refereed the Senior Club Semi-Final between St Thomas and Ballyea, Allianz Hurling League games between Cork and Dublin & Kerry and Offaly, the Leinster Hurling Championship clash between Meath and Kerry & Westmeath and Offaly.

Sean has also refereed the All-Ireland U21 Final in 2016 between Waterford and Galway.

Antrim’s Colum Cunning will be the standby referee, the other linesman is James Clarke (Cavan) and the sideline official will be John O’Brien (Laois).

Sean’s umpires on the day will be Mick Nolan, Colman Loughnane, Seamie Cummins and Bryan Skehan (all O’Loughlin Gaels).

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 15.30 RTE/Sky Sports

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tiobraid Árann)

Std By: Colm Lyons (Corcaigh)

Linesman: Paud O’Dwyer (Ceatharlach)

Sideline Official: Johnny Murphy (Luimneach)

Umpires

John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) Paul Ryan, Mick Bulter& Sean Bradshaw (all Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 13.15 TG4

Referee: Sean Cleere (Cill Chainnigh)

Std By: Colum Cunning (Aontroim)

Linesman: James Clarke (An Cabhán)

Sideline Official: John O’Brien (Laois)

Umpires

Mick Nolan, Colman Loughnane, Seamie Cummins and Bryan Skehan (all O’Loughlin Gaels)