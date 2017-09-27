The GAA Announce EirGrid as Irish Team Sponsors for 2017 International Rules Series

The GAA is pleased to confirm EirGrid as Irish team sponsors for the upcoming International Rules Series games in Australia in November. Irish team manager Joe Kernan will take his charges to Adelaide on Sunday, November 12 and Perth on Saturday, November 18. This year sees the competition returning to a two-game series.

EirGrid, who are also the U21 football sponsors and timings partners, partnered with the GAA as series sponsors in 2015 when the games were played in Dublin and will fill the role of team and jerseys sponsors this time around.

GAAGO have also been confirmed as secondary sponsors while O’Néills have revealed the new Irish team jersey which will be worn in the two tests and is available now.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “I am pleased that the International Rules Series is coming into sharp focus so soon after the completion of our inter-county championships.

“Once again Joe Kernan will prepare the team with a highly experienced backroom team that includes Pádraic Joyce, Dermot Earley and Darragh Ó Sé. We are delighted that the series has reverted to a two-game competition and we look forward to working with EirGrid to ensure that the series connects with the largest audience possible.”

Rosemary Steen, Director External Affairs at EirGrid, said; “We at EirGrid are very proud to be team sponsors for the Ireland International Rules side that will travel to Australia in November. This competition really is unique in that it allows the most talented Gaelic Footballers in Ireland to represent our country and showcase our national games on an international stage. At EirGrid we work hand in hand with communities every day and we are very pleased to play a part in bringing GAA supporters from all over Ireland together to get behind one team; another unique attribute of the International Rules competition.

“Up to 30% of people in Australia claim some degree of Irish ancestry and there is also a thriving Australian community in Ireland. The links between the countries are strong and further deepened by a shared passion for sport. We look forward to experiencing that welcome in November over the two-test series and we wish Joe and his squad all the very best in their preparations,” she concluded.

Irish team manager Joe Kernan added: “We were delighted to emerge victorious from the last series in Dublin and we will be doing everything in our power in the coming weeks in preparing to try and retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup. I hope the large Irish community in Australia has the dates locked in their diaries and come out in force to support our players. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the continued support of EirGrid to the International Rules Series.”

For further information on the International Rules Series please see www.gaa.ie