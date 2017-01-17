15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Brexit

Your FYI Galway summary of Theresa May’s 12 objectives for Britain’s Brexit negotiations

By GBFM News
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:10 pm

:: 1. Certainty wherever possible.

:: 2. Control of our own laws.

:: 3. Strengthening the United Kingdom.

:: 4. Maintaining the common travel area with Ireland.

:: 5. Control of immigration.

:: 6. Rights for EU nationals in Britain and British nationals in the EU.

:: 7. Enhancing rights for workers.

:: 8. Free trade with European markets.

:: 9. New trade agreements with other countries.

:: 10. A leading role in science and innovation.

:: 11. Co-operation on crime, terrorism and foreign affairs.

:: 12. A phased approach, delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit.

