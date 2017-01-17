Your FYI Galway summary of Theresa May’s 12 objectives for Britain’s Brexit negotiations

:: 1. Certainty wherever possible.
:: 2. Control of our own laws.
:: 3. Strengthening the United Kingdom.
:: 4. Maintaining the common travel area with Ireland.
:: 5. Control of immigration.
:: 6. Rights for EU nationals in Britain and British nationals in the EU.
:: 7. Enhancing rights for workers.
:: 8. Free trade with European markets.
:: 9. New trade agreements with other countries.
:: 10. A leading role in science and innovation.
:: 11. Co-operation on crime, terrorism and foreign affairs.
:: 12. A phased approach, delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit.