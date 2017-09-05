Future jobs forecast at major new Parkmore office building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The launch of a new 45 thousand square metre office building at Parkmore in the city is set to create jobs in the long term.

Fine Grain Property in conjunction with IDA Ireland unveiled the new building at a meeting at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit earlier, followed by a tour of the site itself at Parkmore East.

The building is being built by Stewart Construction and will be ready to lease by summer next year.

Fine Grain Property is an international real estate investor and operator which was founded in Singapore.

Its CEO Cormac Ó Tighearnaigh says they saw Galway as a huge opportunity.

Minister of State for International Development, Ciaran Cannon says buildings such as the new office in Parkmore will bring new jobs to the area.

IDA Divisional Manager, Frank Conlon says they’re seeking a tenant for the property at Parkmore but negotiations are competitive.