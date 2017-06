Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works has agreed to fund flood defence works at Caheroyn Drive in Athenry.

36 thousand euro has been allocated to Galway County Council to remove palisade fencing and existing stone wall, and construct new flood defence walls.

The funding has been allocated through the Minor Flood Mitigation Work Programme.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says he hopes the works will be completed before the onset of winter.