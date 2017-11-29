15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Funding boost for Portumna flood works

By GBFM News
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 11:35 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 68 thousand euro in funding has been approved for flood works in Portumna.

42 thousand euro has been allocated for the installation of two sections of surface water drains and associated works at Longford, Portumna.

A further 25 thousand euro has been provided for the installation of a surface water drain and associated works at Oultort.

The funding has been provided under the OPW Minor Works Scheme.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the allocation will greatly benefit the area.

