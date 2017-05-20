15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Funding allocation first step in restoration of Ballyglunin train station

By GBFM News
May 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 10 thousand euro has been sanctioned to carry out repairs at Ballyglunin railway station as campaigners continue their efforts to see the iconic station restored to its former glory.

Minister of State and Galway East TD, Sean Canney says the alllocation under the national Heritage Council Grants Scheme is an important step towards the realisation of the tourism potential of the project.

Ballyglunin Restoration Committee will receive the funding from the Heritage Council which will be used towards the restoration of the roof to protect the building and to ensure its future tourism viability.

Ballyglunin Railway Station is situated 10 kilometres south of Tuam, Co. Galway on the Athenry to Tuam railway line.

The iconic Station was also famously used during the filming of the film The Quiet Man starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara in 1952.

Among the other Galway groups and projects which have received Heritage Council grants are the Galway Waterways Association, St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Galway Civic Trust, Kinvara Courthouse and the Glenamaddy Boyounagh Heritage project.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway homeless workers pay dispute to be referred to Labour Court

