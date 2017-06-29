15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Full time Bar person required for The Lodge at Ashford Castle

By Damian Burke
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:57 pm

The Lodge at Ashford Castle are currently looking for a full time Bar person.  The ideal candidate should have a passion for food and
beverage, guest care and hospitality and have a friendly, bubbly and flexible attitude.  To apply, contact
[email protected]

