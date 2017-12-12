15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Full realignment of road at Bawnmore not an option for council

By GBFM News
December 12, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It will be January at the earliest before the county council finds out if funding will be provided to improve road safety near Bawnmore Cross.

At a meeting of Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District today, Councillor James Charity said time is passing and locals don’t see any work being carried out at Bawnmore.

There have been a number of crashes in the area, some of which involved large trucks with logs.

It’s understood the Department of Transport will not fund a full realignment of the road at Bawnmore.

However, the council has submitted revised plans to change a dangerous bend in the area and is awaiting a further response from the Department.

Independent Councillor James Charity told the meeting that it’s ‘only a matter of time before there are serious injuries’ as a result of a crash at Bawnmore.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Martina Kinane suggested spending the councillors’ notice of motion money at Bawnmore but Municipal District Council Chairperson, Councillor Malachy Noone said it probably wouldn’t be enough.

Councillor Charity says something has to be done at Bawnmore soon.

 

We’ll have more information about Bawnmore on FYI Galway from 5 this evening

