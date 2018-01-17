Full and part-time senior stylists required for Eclipz Hair Studio. Must have a minimum of 8 years Salon experience

and be competent in all aspects of hairdressing and also have the ability to build a steady clientele with excellent

customer service skills.

A full and part-time trainee junior stylist is also required with a minimum of 2 years salon experience. To apply

contact Linda at 093 43877 in confidence or private message Eclipz Hair Studio Facebook page

