Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to become custodian of the extensive archives of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Ireland’s oldest Irish language organisation celebrates its 125th anniversary next year.

Conradh na Gaeilge has agreed to permanently donate archival material spanning over a century of its existence to NUI Galway.

President of NUI Galway, Dr Jim Browne says the material documents the social, cultural and historical dimensions of Ireland, and our development as a nation.