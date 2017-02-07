Full capacity protocol in place again at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Full capacity protocol has been implemented again today (7/2) at University Hospital Galway as the Emergency Department is extremely busy.

The HSE says there are significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital and efforts are continuing to identify patients who can be discharged.

Management at the hospital are advising anyone planning to attend the A&E to expect long delays and are apologising for any distress caused.

Patients are advised to attend their GP unless it’s a real emergency.