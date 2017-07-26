Frustration as ruling on Athenry Apple data centre pushed out to October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A final decision on plans to construct an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry has been pushed out to October.

The courts service has confirmed that October 10th is the new date , after the case was not heard in the Commerical Court this week as originally listed.

Apple first unveiled plans for the project in February 2015 – but last October two local objectors – Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly – were granted requests for a judicial review of the planning decision by the High Court.

Last March, judgement was reserved in the case after it was heard by Mr Justice Paul McDermott and despite several listings since the ruling has not been delivered

Meanwhile, in Denmark, Apple has completed one data centre announced at the same time as the Athenry development – and now plans to build another.

In the United States this week President Donald Trump declared that Tim Cook has promised three big plants for the U.S.

The situation has led to IDA Chief Martain Shanahan to call for an urgent shake-up of the planning system amid fears that Apple will simply turn elsewhere.

Paul Keane of the Athenry for Apple campaign tells FYI Galway that the long delay in delivering the ruling is very frustrating.