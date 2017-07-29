Front of House Manager vacancy at Loughrea Hotel & Spa

A vacancy exists at Loughrea Hotel & Spa for a Front of House Manager.

Duties to include being responsible for the management and

running of the hotel’s front desk and reception area, dealing with

customer queries and to ensure the day-to-day operations of the

hotel are carried out in line with department and hotel standards.

Knowledgeable of Opera Reservation Management System would be

desirable but not essential.

Forward CV to Angela Burke, Human Resourses, Loughrea Hotel and Spa,

Loughrea, Co. Galway. Tel 091 880088.

print