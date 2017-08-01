Friday – The Wagon Wheel Live from the Ballygar Carnival

This Friday 4th The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes is live from 12-1.30pm at the Ballygar Carnival. This runs from the 3rd – 8th August in Ballygar and will be the 73rd anniversary of the carnival with entertainers like Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Lisa McHugh, Hot Fuss and many more playing over the few days. Don’t miss Valerie on Friday 4th from 12.

On Thursday, August 3rd the carnival will officially open at the Mattie McDonagh Centre with renowned Irish chef, Neven Macguire. On Thursday night, from 11:30pm, Lisa McHugh will take to the stage at the centre.

Friday, August 4th at 6:00pm, Ballygar Youth Club will host the carnival’s first ever ‘Youth Fest.’ This will include Bubble Soccer, Felcro Football, Frisbee Golf and much more. At 11:30pm, the Portumna star, Mike Denver, will take to the stage in the Mattie McDonagh Centre

On Saturday, August 5th, there will be a history talk and walk presented by local historian Paul Connolly.

The Truckin and Tractor Run will take place in aid of Western Alzheimers and Galway Hospice. The event will be held from 4:00pm on the Main Street.

Throughout the weekend there will be various sporting events and tournaments taking place in the new pitch development and at the Niall Walsh Community Field.

