The Wagon Wheel

Friday and Saturday- Live from Fletchers Ballinalsoe Black Friday Event

By Sinead Kennedy
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 11:53 am

This Friday and Saturday we broadcast  live from Fletcher’s Expert Electrical, Society Street, Ballinasloe.   On Friday, Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm and on Saturday join Marc Roberts and Garry Kelly from 12 to 6pm.
This weekend at Fletchers Expert Electrical it’s a Black Friday weekend and if you are looking for a Christmas present for any member of your family you will find one at Fletchers of Ballinasloe.
They are offering fantastic value on their range of home appliances, small appliances, 4k TV’s and audio, laptops, Apple iPads,  Samsung tablets and phones. They have fantastic value on air fryers,  coffee machines, Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaners, large screen and all flat screen TV’s.
There’s a Christmas presents for everyone at the right price at Fletchers Expert Electrical Society Street Ballinasloe!
