The Wagon Wheel

Friday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors, Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 12:35 pm

Join us on Friday when we broadcast live from Tom Doyle Motors Galway Road, Loughrea for the launch of the New Opel Grandland, the latest addition to the Opel SUV range.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm  for an afternoon of great music and some fab giveaways.
Tom Doyle Motors is inviting customers to come along and test drive this fantastic Opel Grandland  and remember there is a €500 Dunnes shopping voucher free with every new Opel ordered before Wednesday December 13th

About  Tom Doyle Motors

Tom Doyle Motors has been serving the Galway Motorist, both city and county since 1985.  They are situated on the R446, 2.5 Kilometres west of Loughrea on the Main Road to Galway.   They pride ourselves on the excellent reputation that we have built up over the past Thirty Years and are continually endeavouring to improve the service they provide to their customers.

They sell and service the entire range of Opel Products and a demonstration car of each model is always available for Test Drive.  They also supply and service a wide selection of all Makes and Models of Used cars

Tom Doyle Motors offers the motorist the following services: 

  • Sale and Service of the entire New Opel Range
  • Sell a wide selection of all makes and models for used cars
  • Finance arranged in one hour
  • Full vehicle servicing facilities and the technology required on all makes and models of cars
  • Crash Repairs
  • An extensive range of good quality tyres in stock at very affordable prices to suit all vehicles
  • Parts and Accessories for the Opel Range
  • Car Wash and Valeting Service
  • For more information on the Grandland and all Opel models call Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea 091 841922    
