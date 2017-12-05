Friday – Live from Tom Doyle Motors, Loughrea

Tom Doyle Motors is inviting customers to come along and test drive this fantastic Opel Grandland and remember there is a €500 Dunnes shopping voucher free with every new Opel ordered before Wednesday December 13th

About Tom Doyle Motors

Tom Doyle Motors has been serving the Galway Motorist, both city and county since 1985. They are situated on the R446, 2.5 Kilometres west of Loughrea on the Main Road to Galway. They pride ourselves on the excellent reputation that we have built up over the past Thirty Years and are continually endeavouring to improve the service they provide to their customers.

They sell and service the entire range of Opel Products and a demonstration car of each model is always available for Test Drive. They also supply and service a wide selection of all Makes and Models of Used cars

Tom Doyle Motors offers the motorist the following services: