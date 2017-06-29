15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Friday – Live from Quinns Rustic Pub Tuam

By Sinead Kennedy
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 7:34 pm

Tomorrow Friday 30th we are live from the Quinns Rustic Pub Tuam for their anniversary weekend, under new management. Celebrate with Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm and discover Tuams hidden gem.

Quinns Rustic Pub has live music every weekend, you come for a drink and stay for the fun.

The Rustic Vault is an open plan bar featuring cosy wood panel decor, original vintage authenticity, and atmospheric stained glass. It has a smoking shelter and full beer garden, safe and secure, perfect for children’s events.

The Rustic Vault is famous for being one of the oldest pubs in Tuam. The Saw Doctors, Leo and The Boys have played three gigs in the back garden and filmed two television broadcasts in the bar for channel 4 and TG4.

They support the arts and have participated in the Tuam Arts Festival for 6 years, hosting the main stage in the garden and workshops throughout the pub.

The Rustic Vaults charity BBQ run by customers and staff have raised valuable funds for local charities.

For more details on The Rustic Vault Pub Tuam click HERE 

