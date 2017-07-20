Friday – Live from Pat Callanan Property Sales Athenry

It’s time to celebrate! Come and join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon this Friday from 12-5pm down at Pat Callanan Property Sales Athenry to celebrate 20 years in business.

At Pat Callanan Property Sales Ltd we provide commercial, residential and private property valuations as well as Agricultural land evaluations.

Pat Callanan guarantee personal supervision over any business transaction carried out on behalf of their customers and total confidentiality.

With over a combined 100 years of experience, their strong team offers all clients an efficient, professional and confidential service. They combine local knowledge and national support to ensure all clients are guaranteed the best possible advice in all aspects of the business. The team are second to none in dealing with the ever changing and challenging market conditions. They are passionate, dedicated, experienced and committed to providing customers with a high quality service. Combining their expert knowledge and willingness to be able to deal with every situation put before them, their team are the best around.

For more information on Pat Callanan Property Sales Athenry click HERE