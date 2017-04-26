15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith Finnegan

Keith Finnegan

Paintrite-FB-2

Friday – Live from Paintrite, Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road

By Sinead Kennedy
April 26, 2017

Time posted: 7:09 pm

This Friday we broadcast live from Paintrite to celebrate 20 years in business. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm for instore giveaways and Colourtrend will pop in from 11am – 3.30pm to help with any painting queries.

Paintrite is an ideal first port of call for any DIY enthusiast or established painting contractor. They are a family run business located in Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road, Galway. This is your one stop decor shop.

Paintrite are always there to lend a helping hand with:

  • Expert advice always at hand
  • Dedicated colour inspiration area
  • Product sourcing
  • Colour consultant available

Don’t forget this Saturday 29th meet Cora Collins colour consultant in store from 11am – 4pm and great giveaways in store, a day you don’t want to miss.

For more details on Paintrite Galway click HERE 

print
Outside Broadcasts
Inishbofin gears up to host AGM of island umbrella group Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann

LATEST PODCASTS

keith-finnegan-photo
April 26, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday April 26th 2017
keith-finnegan-photo
April 25, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday April 25th 2017
Punchestown
April 24, 2017
Epic Trainers Title Battle at Punchestown 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?