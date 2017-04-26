Friday – Live from Paintrite, Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road

This Friday we broadcast live from Paintrite to celebrate 20 years in business. Join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm for instore giveaways and Colourtrend will pop in from 11am – 3.30pm to help with any painting queries.

Paintrite is an ideal first port of call for any DIY enthusiast or established painting contractor. They are a family run business located in Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road, Galway. This is your one stop decor shop.

Paintrite are always there to lend a helping hand with:

Expert advice always at hand

Dedicated colour inspiration area

Product sourcing

Colour consultant available

Don’t forget this Saturday 29th meet Cora Collins colour consultant in store from 11am – 4pm and great giveaways in store, a day you don’t want to miss.

For more details on Paintrite Galway click HERE