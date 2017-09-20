15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

Friday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland

By Sinead Kennedy
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:13 pm

The OB crew are out and about again – this time we are broadcasting live from McSharry’s Pharmacy,  Terryland.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm

McSharry’s Pharmacy are  delighted to announce the launch of their new Clarins Counter in store on Friday.   It’s also that time of year to discuss getting the Flu Vaccine.   Drop in and find out more from the pharmacist at McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland.

At each of their 7 stores in Galway, Athenry, Castlerea and Athlone and now at their online store, McSharry Health and Beauty pride themselves on exceptional customer service.   There’s exclusive in store offers on Friday in McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland

  • 15% Off Clarins
  • 15% Off Vichy
  • 15% Off La Roche Posay
  • 15% Off All Fragrance

Join us on Friday for some great music and great giveaways from 12 to 5pm at McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland, where you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

