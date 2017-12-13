15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Friday – Live from McD’s Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 1:15 pm

We are out and about at the  McD’s Loughrea and Christmas fever is in full swing – Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon

McD’s Loughrea is packed full of amazing Christmas displays and incredible value.

There’s handy parking and the store is open 7 days,  9-6 pm Monday to Saturday and 12 to 6pm on Sundays.  McD’s is  your one stop shop to bring the festive touch to your home, office or business.

Bargains in store include up to 60% off on all Christmas Lights,  a huge range of  Trees some now at half price,  50% off all Santa Ornaments.  There is also a buy one, get one free on Christmas Baubles and there is 50% off large acrylics decorations.

You can also order on their new website www.McDs.ie or look them up on facebook  HERE

