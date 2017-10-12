Friday – Live from Galway Bay Seafood, The Docks, Galway

There is definitely something fishy about Friday ! – Yes we’re off to Galway Bay Seafoods for a fantastic afternoon of fabulous fresh fish, cookery demos, kids workshops, delicious samples, special offers and of course the best music! Join us at Galway Bay Seafoods for their customer between 12 and 5pm.

Galway Bay Seafoods are celebrating 67 years supplying the largest selection of fresh fish in Galway. To celebrate their new value added white fish cake and new fish goujons are reduced by 50% between 12 and 2pm on Friday.

Galway bay Seafood is Home to Galway’s only Seafood Cookery School and Galway city’s only smokehouse producing smoked salmon & smoked mackerel, drop down on frdaiy or anyday to find out more.

About Galway Bay Seafood

My father founded the business in 1950, and it grew with the town. Johnny and me, we went in on our father’s knee.” Noel Holland, on the early days of Galway Bay Sea Foods.

In the early days of our business, Johnny sold, and Noel bought. We knew our fish, and from our father we got our love and our passion for fresh, top-quality fish. Of course there wasn’t the science there is today, and in those early days, a fishmonger with a college degree was like a duck out of water. A fish man knows his fish, he buys and sells it every day. College was for doctors and lawyers. In those days, our reputation was everything.

But knowledge, instinct, passion, and a love for fish isn’t enough in today’s times. Though tradition is strong in the business, Galway Bay Sea Foods has always adapted and changed to keep ahead of the pace. Today, the business has a modern structure, and while its ever-growing wholesale customer base remains the bread and butter of the business, it also has other strengths:

State-of-the-Art processing and smoking facilities

An Online Shop for purchasing worldwide

An Award Winning Seafood Retail Centre

Ireland’s 1st Seafood Cookery Academy

Although we have adapted and changed one thing that will never change will be our business mission to our customers. At the heart of our business mission is our customers’ satisfaction. We believe this is best achieved by working tirelessly to deliver the highest quality product, quickly and efficiently, and working cooperatively with our clients to satisfy their particular needs.

“To us, the new and improved Galway Bay Sea Foods is like our new baby, and this is why we’ll take great pride in the care and attention we give to all our customers, new and old. And while nothing could part us from what we have now, it’s not really because it’s so new. It’s because it’s so old.” Noel Holland

Galway Bay Seafoods Ltd.

New Docks, Galway, Ireland.

Tel: +353 (0)91 563011/2

Fax: +353 (0)91 566268

Galway Bay Seafoods Salthill

106 Lower Salthill, Galway , Ireland

Tel: +353 (0)91 501999