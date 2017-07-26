Friday – Live From East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Center in Mountbellew

This Friday The Keith Finnegan Show is live from the East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Center in Mountbellew for the launch of “Heroes Of Hope” men’s health garden kindly sponsored by the Marie Keating Foundation. Join Keith from 9-12pm at the East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Center.

In addition they will be launching their new initiative for the promotion of an ID card for people with specific needs in the community. Deputy Eugene Murphy a qualified Horticulturist will be in the Poly tunnel where he will giving lots of gardening demonstrations. There will be lots of plants for sale . Please support this great opportunity to see their wonderful center.

At the center they aim to provide support for people living with cancer, their family and friends. All of the volunteers and therapists are fully trained and Garda vetted. They provide a wide range of complementary therapies free of charge in addition to facilitating four Support groups; Bowel, Family, Breast and Prostate. They have music and art classes, purpose-built gym, the only one of its kind for cancer patients in Ireland from which they run 5+ fitness and resistance training classes per week. They are open 5 days a week and have a 24-hour phone service.

Each day thousands of people struggle with the realities of having cancer. They are often isolated, fatigued, and concerned about the next steps they should take. Along with the care and support cancer patients receive from their medical team, more and more of them are finding relief and comfort from attending support centers such as this.

For more information on the East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Center click HERE