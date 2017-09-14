15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Friday – Live from Clifden Arts Festival

By Sinead Kennedy
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 1:41 pm

Tomorrow The Keith Finnegan Show will broadcast live from the 40th Clifden Arts Festival from 9 to 12 fololwed by Valerie Hughes from 12 to 1:30

Join us as we delve into this artistic, flourishing corner of Galway with details of music, theatre, literature and art exhibitions at this year’s Festival.  

 

Clifden Arts Festival is the longest running community arts festival in Ireland, Clifden Community Arts Week, now in its 40th year will take place from September 13th – 24th and yet again promises to have something to excite everyone in this year’s programme.

Audiences can expect a very high quality artistic programme with a superb literary, musical and visual art content which again will have the community arts of Clifden and the surrounding hinterland as a central focus with creative writing, music, theatre, graphic design and film workshops and performances taking place in the local schools for the duration of the festival.

For more details visit  www.clifdenartsfestival.ie

