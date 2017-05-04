Friday – live from Beattys of Loughrea

This Friday 5th we broadcast live from Beattys of Loughrea, join our crew of Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm. Beattys are having a massive 3 day May Sale starting this Thursday. Great offers in all departments. Call in-store and grab yourself a bargain at the Beattys 3 Day massive May Sale starting this Thursday.

‘Value for Money and Customer Service’ – These are the foundation stones that Michael Beatty and Company Limited was built on in 1930 by Michael and Bridget Beatty. This has continued to be the Motto for all subsequent generations of the family business.

Beattys endeavour to stock many interesting and unique products to the stores, especially in the house interiors product range. As well as striving to offer Beattys customers value for money, Beattys also endeavour to stock what the customer needs and wants at the right price.

The wealth of experience that these staff members provide to the business in the buying and selling of stock and their commitment to customer service, some of Beattys’ staff members have over 20-30 years’ service with the Company and Beattys have improved the product range, quality and value for money year on year in line with the family motto.

A visit to Beattys is a must for any individual who would like to buy all of their household needs under one roof. The product range extends from Tableware, Kitchenware, Cookware, Cutlery, Crockery, Lighting, Pictures, Paintings, Giftware, Mirrors, Occasional Furniture, Mats, Storage, Dried Flowers, Utensils and other items for the home.

For more details on Beatty’s Hardware click HERE