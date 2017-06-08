Friday – Live from Ballinasloe Credit Union, celebrating 50 years

Tomorrow we are live from Ballinasloe Credit Union. Open since 1967 Ballinasloe Credit Union has been serving its community for 50 years! To celebrate 50 years in business Valerie Hughes and Jon Richards will be around from 12-3pm. Don’t miss this fun filled family day at the Credit Union, Main Street, Ballinasloe.

The first offices of the Credit Union were opened in the Boys Club club rooms at the rear of the Town Hall and were open on Sunday mornings from 11am to 1pm.

In April 1968 the Credit Union moved premises to the Boys Club rooms in the new Social Centre and opened for business on Friday nights instead of Sundays..

The Credit Union purchased its first office at River St, Ballinasloe in 1977.

The next milestone, the £1 million mark was reached in January 1987 and a prize of £200 was given to Breda Hehir, the member,who bought the 1,000,000th share.

In 1988 the office was open full-time with three people employed.

The present premises on Main Street was opened on St. Patrick’s Day 1996 by the President of the Irish League of Credit Unions Mr. Tony Cullinan.

Today both the membership and the shares are growing at a rapid rate and the Credit Union is truly serving its community

