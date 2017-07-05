15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Friday – Live from A&D Carpets for their summer sale

By Sinead Kennedy
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 pm

A&D Carpets are having their huge Summer Sale and to mark the occasion we are broadcasting live from A&D Carpets. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm as they explore the sale and make a bargain.

A & D Carpets offer a free Measurement & Quotation Service. Arnold & Darragh are professional carpet fitters and can advise you on all your carpeting & flooring needs. A & D Carpets are open 9:30 to 6 Monday to Saturday.

To arrange an appointment for free measurement and a quote call 091 516666.

For more details on A & D Carpets, Westside click HERE

