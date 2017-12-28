15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Fri – Live from Peter Murphy Expert Electrical, Westside, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
December 28, 2017

Time posted: 11:21 am

Join us from 12 noon on Friday live from Peter Murphy Expert Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre, Galway.   It’s Sale time!!.   Join marc Roberts from 12 noon and Donal Mahon from 2 to 5pm live from Peter Murphy’s Westside store for an afternoon of great music, and some great giveaways.

Drop in and discover just how much you can save on large and small household appliances, TV, DVD and Audio, Computing and Health & Fitness goods.

For more details check out Peter Murphy on Facebook or at petermurphyelectrical.ie

