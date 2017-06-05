Fresh twist in long-running controversial Ballinasloe lotto case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe woman who was successfully sued by her stepson over a 3.4 million euro lotto win is now facing a fresh legal challenge.

Mary Walsh of Persse Park is currently appealing a recent High Court decision which granted her 52 year old stepson, David Walsh, a one sixth share of the 2011 win.

She’s now being sued again by Kevin Black, her late husband’s nephew and a co-signee of the winning ticket, for an equal share of the jackpot.

Six people signed the winning ticket in 2011 – however, none of the signees received a full one-sixth share.

Mr Black, who’s now issuing proceedings against Ms. Walsh, received 100 thousand euro – while her sons Jason and Anthony received 300 and 456 thousand euro respectively.

Her stepson David Walsh received nothing – and Ms. Walsh claimed the 52 year old had accepted the family home in lieu of a 200-thousand euro share of the prize.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the latest action could ultimately lead to the courts ordering all six signatories be granted an equal share of the 3.4 million euro prize.