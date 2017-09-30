15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Fresh concerns over future of broadband for rural Galway

By GBFM News
September 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lack of competition in the broadband market could leave people in rural Galway with very expensive internet or none at all.

According to Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice SIRO has dropped out of bidding for the National Broadband Plan due to a monopoly on broadband infrastructure.

In addition the Independent TD says it has been reported that the Broadband Plan could end up costing half a billion euro more than expected.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says that the government should own the infrastructure for Ireland’s broadband service itself.

