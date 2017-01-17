Fresh calls to name bridge after late council director

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam councillors are calling on the County Council executive to name a road or bridge after late Director of Services, Liam Gavin.

The former manager of Tuam Town Council passed away in November at the age of 57.

At Tuam Municipal District level, councillors Donagh Killilea and Shaun Cunniffe asked the executive to consider naming a bridge or road after the former director in a bid to mark his contribution to the county.

Councillor Killilea suggested that the new footbridge on the western side of the town could be dedicated to the popular public official.