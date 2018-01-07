15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

Fresh call for action on N59 as high number of cars damaged in recent days

By GBFM News
January 7, 2018

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dozen cars have been damaged over the past number of days due to bad potholes on the N. 59 road in the Recess area.

Now, N. 59 Campaign Group founder, Josie Conneely, has said that this is one more example of the need for a proper upgrade of the road in its entirety in Connemara.

 

It has been a rough introduction for locals and visitors alike to the New Year on the N. 59 road in Recess village.

Up to a dozen vehicles hit potholes which were obscured by surface water leaving them temporarily stranded while they awaited assistance from garages.

In some cases both front tyres were destroyed and there was damage to suspensions and other car parts.

Josie Conneely, founder of the N. 59 Action Group, said this is one more example of the state of the road and that it is unbelievable that such a situation would exist on what is termed a national secondary route.

Josie Conneely said that a proper surface which is built from the bedrock up is needed on the N. 59 in Connemara and efforts to bring about such an upgrade must be redoubled in 2018.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 7th January, 2018
City arthouse cinema to open in coming weeks
January 7, 2018
Status Orange Low Temperature Warning issued for Galway
January 7, 2018
Pat McDonagh says outdated planning laws will strangle development in Galway for a decade
January 7, 2018
House prices across Galway to increase by up to 8 percent this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 5, 2018
Connacht Name Team To Face Munster
January 5, 2018
Massive Weekend For Galway Basketball With National Cup Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK