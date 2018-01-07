Fresh call for action on N59 as high number of cars damaged in recent days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dozen cars have been damaged over the past number of days due to bad potholes on the N. 59 road in the Recess area.

Now, N. 59 Campaign Group founder, Josie Conneely, has said that this is one more example of the need for a proper upgrade of the road in its entirety in Connemara.

It has been a rough introduction for locals and visitors alike to the New Year on the N. 59 road in Recess village.

Up to a dozen vehicles hit potholes which were obscured by surface water leaving them temporarily stranded while they awaited assistance from garages.

In some cases both front tyres were destroyed and there was damage to suspensions and other car parts.

Josie Conneely, founder of the N. 59 Action Group, said this is one more example of the state of the road and that it is unbelievable that such a situation would exist on what is termed a national secondary route.

Josie Conneely said that a proper surface which is built from the bedrock up is needed on the N. 59 in Connemara and efforts to bring about such an upgrade must be redoubled in 2018.