Galway Bay fm newsroom – The French tallship, the ‘Belem,’ is to dock in Galway tomorrow.

The vessel was acquired by Arthur Guinness in 1921, and was used to bring his family on a 40 thousand mile world cruise.

The ship was resold several times since, and is now used as a sail training ship.

The ship is due to dock in Galway city tomorrow afternoon, and will be open for ticketed public tours at 6, 6.30 and 7pm.